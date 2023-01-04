Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 04, 2023: Get free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 04, 2023: Get free gifts2 min read . 10:19 AM IST
- Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January, 2023:
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFAC2YXE6RF2
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
FF11HHGCGK3B
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
W0JJAFV3TU5E
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11NJN5YS3E
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF119MB3PFA5
SARG886AV5GR
MCPTFNXZF4TA
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WH
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11WFNPP956
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
