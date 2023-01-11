Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 11, 2023: Win daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 11, 2023: Win daily rewards1 min read . 11:53 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are available now. The 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. These codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
For those unaware, the multiplayer game launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former's ban.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 11, 2023:
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
BR43FMAPYEZZ
MCPW3D28VZD6
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
