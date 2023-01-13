Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 13, 2023: Claim daily rewards

1 min read . 09:12 AM ISTLivemint
  • Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer game that launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12 digit alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and numbers. The daily codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.

The multiplayer game launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former's ban by the Indian government.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for January 13, 2023:

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

