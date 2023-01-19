Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 19, 2023: Claim daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12 digit alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and numbers. The daily codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
The multiplayer game launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former's ban by the Indian government.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 19, 2023:
