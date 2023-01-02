Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 2, 2023: Claim daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 2, 2023: Claim daily rewards

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio

  • Garena Free Fire Max codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are now available. The multiplayer battle royale game offers its players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. These are 12 digit alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for January 2, 2023:

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

MCPTFNXZF4TA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11NJN5YS3E

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

