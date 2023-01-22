Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 22, 2023: Claim daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 22, 2023: Claim daily rewards1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are now available. The multiplayer game was launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former's ban by the Indian government.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The daily codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 22, 2023:
Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D
FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS
GEF8-B4N5-M6YK
OB98-7FD6-E5TR
AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI
ET5W-G345-T6YH
RGY1-TG4F-VBE4
G5B6-NY3M-KU8H
DCV3-BH4E-JRFI
JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ
FY87-HYBT-VGFC
VXSB-EN4K-56I9
Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
