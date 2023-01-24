Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that debuted in 2021. The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The codes for January 24, 2023 are now available.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for January 24, 2023:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.