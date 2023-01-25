Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that debuted in 2021. The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The codes for January 24, 2023 are now available.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for January 25, 2023:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

EYH2W3XK8UPG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFICJGW9NKYT

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.