Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 25, 2023: Claim daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 25, 2023: Claim daily rewards1 min read . 12:09 PM IST
- Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these redeem codes daily.
Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that debuted in 2021. The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The codes for January 24, 2023 are now available.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 25, 2023:
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
EYH2W3XK8UPG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFICJGW9NKYT
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW2D2WKWF2
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
