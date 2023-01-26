Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 26, 2023: Win free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 26, 2023: Win free gifts1 min read . 09:28 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only.
Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that debuted in 2021. The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that debuted in 2021. The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The codes for January 26, 2023 are now available.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The codes for January 26, 2023 are now available.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 26, 2023:
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 26, 2023:
3IBBMSL7AK8G
3IBBMSL7AK8G
X99TK56XDJ4X
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
FF7MUY4ME6SC
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFICJGW9NKYT
XUW3FNK7AV8N
XUW3FNK7AV8N
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
B3G7A22TWDR7X
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.