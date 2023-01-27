Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 27, 2023: Get free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 27, 2023: Get free gifts1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
- Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 27, 2023:
F567LKYUHO9I8U
FHYT5RQEDCV2B
FH3J4UTYGVHJIR
F9IUJ6TMKLOI8U
FSTA4QED1CB2H
FJ4U5YGFHUID8U
FKOAIU7Y6QTD12
F3VB4NRJUFY6VT
FCFDVBHNJR5IT
F8UGYUIRJ67KO
FIFYSA5RQED1F
FTDRQR24GYURH
FGBHKLGOKIUYG
FAQE1CFVGB3FYG
FHJATFQRDXFVG2
F3JURIHFYUIJKOK
FUGTQ1D42RFED
FFDUHJRKFJNHBG
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
