Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 29, 2023: Win free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that debuted in 2021. The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The codes for January 29, 2023 are now available.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 29, 2023:
