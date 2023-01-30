Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 30, 2023: Claim daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 30, 2023: Claim daily rewards2 min read . 10:34 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is a 12 digit alphanumeric number consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 30, 2023:
KLLP DJHD DBJD
EDXX DSZS SDFG
HDFH DNBH NDJL
VFGV JMCK DMHN
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
ERTY HJNB VCDS
F10IU JHGV CDSE
F7UI JHBG FDFR
FXCV BNMK DSXC
F0KM JNBV CXSD
FU821 OUYT RDVB
FHBV CDFQ WERT
FMKI 88YT GFD8
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
