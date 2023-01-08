Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 8, 2023: Win free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 8, 2023: Win free gifts

1 min read . 09:25 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max daily codes for January 8, 2023

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12 digit alphanumeric codes that can be used to win in-game items

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are available now. The 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. These codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are available now. The 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. These codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.

For those unaware, the multiplayer game launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former's ban.

For those unaware, the multiplayer game launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former's ban.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for January 8, 2023:

Here is the list of all the active codes for January 8, 2023:

Q123RTGHNMUIY8

Q123RTGHNMUIY8

FKGMFCXSAQ34O

FKGMFCXSAQ34O

FP0FDETDRHTUIG

FP0FDETDRHTUIG

FDIS8U7YH4B3E4

FDIS8U7YH4B3E4

FFTC56S4DARTQX

FFTC56S4DARTQX

F2DCF3V4BRTFO9

F2DCF3V4BRTFO9

FI8HXUYGSE4RFI

FI8HXUYGSE4RFI

FUYGB789BEHND

FUYGB789BEHND

FRATFCGQRTDRE

FRATFCGQRTDRE

FIRWUF3NMHYTN

FIRWUF3NMHYTN

FSDQXFG2VGUU7

FSDQXFG2VGUU7

FHBESIHEJ6YHFT

FHBESIHEJ6YHFT

FF2GVEFBIIJJAIQ

FF2GVEFBIIJJAIQ

FF2ER3RFUHVTYH

FF2ER3RFUHVTYH

How to redeem these codes

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP