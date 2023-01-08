Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 8, 2023: Win free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 8, 2023: Win free gifts1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12 digit alphanumeric codes that can be used to win in-game items
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are available now. The 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. These codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes.
For those unaware, the multiplayer game launched in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former's ban.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for January 8, 2023:
Q123RTGHNMUIY8
FKGMFCXSAQ34O
FP0FDETDRHTUIG
FDIS8U7YH4B3E4
FFTC56S4DARTQX
F2DCF3V4BRTFO9
FI8HXUYGSE4RFI
FUYGB789BEHND
FRATFCGQRTDRE
FIRWUF3NMHYTN
FSDQXFG2VGUU7
FHBESIHEJ6YHFT
FF2GVEFBIIJJAIQ
FF2ER3RFUHVTYH
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
