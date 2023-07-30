Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes July 30, 2023: Get weapons, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes July 30, 2023: Get weapons, diamonds, more1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes offer in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are available for limited time.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes offer in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Codes are available for limited time.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW3D28GZD6
MCPW3D28GZD6
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW2D1U3XA3
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FAFTFQRDE1XCF
FAFTFQRDE1XCF
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
V427K98RUCHZ
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFCMCPSBN9CU
BR43FMAPYEZZ
BR43FMAPYEZZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSEN5MX
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
HNC95435FAGJ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
BR43FMAPYGZZ
BR43FMAPYGZZ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW2D1U3XA3
MCPW2D1U3XA3
UVX9PYZV54AC
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSEN5MX
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW2D2WKWF2
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3GDSH
ZZZ76NT3GDSH
HNC95435FAGJ
HNC95435FAGJ
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.