Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes March 13, 2023: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes March 13, 2023: Claim free rewards1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max mobile game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon.
Here is the list of all the active codes for March 13, 2023:
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
WD2ATK3ZEA55
4TPQRDQJHVP4
XFW4Z6Q882WY
FFDBGQWPNHJX
E2F86ZREMK49
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
TDK4JWN6RD6
HFNSJ6W74Z48
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
2FG94YCW9VMV
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
