Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 11, 2022: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 11, 2022: Claim free rewards1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. The online game was launched in 2021 and has become popular among mobile gamers in the country. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the online game has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
These alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Do note that the daily reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the Garena Free Fire Max codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 11, 2022:
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
B3G7-A22T-WDR7X
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q
J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P
GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ
VNY3-MQWN-KEGU
E2F8-6ZRE-MK49
4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4
U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
