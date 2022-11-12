Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 12, 2022: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 12, 2022: Claim free rewards2 min read . 08:17 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max daily reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only.
Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes are now available. These alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits, and offers players a chance to win free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in absence of Free Fire game.
Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the online game has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
The creators keep updating in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Do note that the daily reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 12, 2022:
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
B6UIYCTNH4PV3
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF1164XNJZ2V
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF11DAKX4WHV
FF119MB3PFA5
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF11WFNPP956
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF11NJN5YS3E
SARG886AV5GR
YXY3EGTLHGJX
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF10617KGUF9
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
