Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 13, 2022: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 13, 2022: Claim free rewards2 min read . 08:20 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. The online game has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode.
Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire that was launched in 2021. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in absence of Free Fire game. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the online game has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire that was launched in 2021. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in absence of Free Fire game. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the online game has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
These alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits, and offers players a chance to win free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes are now available.
These alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits, and offers players a chance to win free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes are now available.
The creators keep updating in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
The creators keep updating in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Do note that the daily reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Do note that the daily reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 13, 2022:
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 13, 2022:
SYVGQEDI234H
SYVGQEDI234H
EBDGFXDREC2F
EBDGFXDREC2F
VGBYEDFVRN5M
VGBYEDFVRN5M
6LY7U8PO0J9INJ
6LY7U8PO0J9INJ
BFIO9I8CY65S4E
BFIO9I8CY65S4E
RDCVEBRJUTIF7
RDCVEBRJUTIF7
YST5ARQED1C2V
YST5ARQED1C2V
34HNRJUVYCRF
34HNRJUVYCRF
XDBNRJKT6O7Y
XDBNRJKT6O7Y
KNMKOJ9IBU7GF
KNMKOJ9IBU7GF
Y6T4AEDC1VB2H
Y6T4AEDC1VB2H
3U45GY6VTGCVG
3U45GY6VTGCVG
BDHFUIT6JYMKH
BDHFUIT6JYMKH
OBVXKNABVQCX
OBVXKNABVQCX
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
How to redeem these codes
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.