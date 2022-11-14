Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 14, 2022: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 14, 2022: Claim free rewards

2 min read . 10:17 AM ISTLivemint
Daily reward codes are available for the first 500 users only

  • Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in absence of the Free Fire game.

Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes are now available. These alphanumeric codes offers players a chance to win free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. The codes consist of capital letters and digits and are updated daily. Readers must note that the daily reward codes are available for the first 500 users only. Also, they are live for limited hours. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.

Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes are now available. These alphanumeric codes offers players a chance to win free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. The codes consist of capital letters and digits and are updated daily. Readers must note that the daily reward codes are available for the first 500 users only. Also, they are live for limited hours. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.

Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in absence of the Free Fire game. It is developed by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in absence of the Free Fire game. It is developed by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

The creators keep updating in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The creators keep updating in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 14, 2022:

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 14, 2022:

RGY1-TG4F-VBE4

RGY1-TG4F-VBE4

G5B6-NY3M-KU8H

G5B6-NY3M-KU8H

DCV3-BH4E-JRFI

DCV3-BH4E-JRFI

JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

FY87-HYBT-VGFC

FY87-HYBT-VGFC

VXSB-EN4K-56I9

VXSB-EN4K-56I9

Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

3EAW-QSD2-CV3G

3EAW-QSD2-CV3G

TER5-F43E-SWAS

TER5-F43E-SWAS

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

JHGR-KIU7-HG45

JHGR-KIU7-HG45

UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE

UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O

BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O

SARG886AV5GR

SARG886AV5GR

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP