Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 18, 2022: Win free weapons

Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in the absence of the Free Fire game. It is developed by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

