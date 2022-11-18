Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 18, 2022: Win free weapons

1 min read . 10:17 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire

  • Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in the absence of the Free Fire game.

Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes for November 18, 2022 are now available. The codes help players win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. These alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits. 

The creators keep updating these codes daily. The daily reward codes are available for limited hours and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.

Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. It has become popular among mobile gamers in the country in the absence of the Free Fire game. It is developed by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

The creators keep updating in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 18, 2022:

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

