Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 20, 2022: Win free weapons

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 20, 2022: Win free weapons

2 min read . 08:15 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max daily codes can be used to obtain rewards

  • Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode.

Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. The multi player battle royale game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. These are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits.

The creators keep updating these codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Readers must note that the daily reward codes are available for limited houses and only for the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.

Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 20, 2022:

RAFQCWVGEBHR

YUFGEU4IDGY7C

TFSRDQC1VG2HB

3JNE4RFHTUBJNR

5T6KYOH9I8U7Y6

TS5RFVRB56KYUI

FJNTK6IYU8HYHB

CDNRFM5T67YUH

IBU8VY7CTXFRDQ

FCV2B34RTFNVJG

YUI9J8NHB7F6YD

T5SRWF67VB3HN

J4UIR58GH8I589

FNDJIRJ5NT6YNM

KUHLJKNMBKVLO

PC0X98SZ7UY6TR

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

