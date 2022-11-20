Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 20, 2022: Win free weapons

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 20, 2022: Win free weapons2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode.
Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. The multi player battle royale game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. These are alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits.
The creators keep updating these codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Readers must note that the daily reward codes are available for limited houses and only for the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.
Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is developed by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 20, 2022:
RAFQCWVGEBHR
YUFGEU4IDGY7C
TFSRDQC1VG2HB
3JNE4RFHTUBJNR
5T6KYOH9I8U7Y6
TS5RFVRB56KYUI
FJNTK6IYU8HYHB
CDNRFM5T67YUH
IBU8VY7CTXFRDQ
FCV2B34RTFNVJG
YUI9J8NHB7F6YD
T5SRWF67VB3HN
J4UIR58GH8I589
FNDJIRJ5NT6YNM
KUHLJKNMBKVLO
PC0X98SZ7UY6TR
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
