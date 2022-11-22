Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 22, 2022: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 22, 2022: Claim free rewards1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max daily reward codes are available for limited hours and only for the first 500 users
Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The revamped version of Garena Free Fire was launched in 2021 and has become popular since then. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.
There is a dedicated website where players can redeem the available codes. But readers must know that the daily reward codes are available for limited hours and only for the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.
Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 22, 2022:
FFDBGQWPNHJX
WD2ATK3ZEA55
FFIC33NTEUKA
4TPQRDQJHVP4
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
2FG94YCW9VMV
VNY3MQWNKEGU
U8S47JGJH5MG
ZZATXB24QES8
E2F86ZREMK49
TDK4JWN6RD6
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
