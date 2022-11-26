Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 26 are here. The battle royale game offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The revamped version of Garena Free Fire was launched in 2021 and has become popular since then. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.

There is a dedicated website where players can redeem the available codes. But readers must know that the daily reward codes are available for limited houses and only for the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.

Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 26, 2022:

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF119MB3PFA5

ZRJAPH294KV5

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.