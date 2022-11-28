Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 28, 2022: Win daily rewards1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 10:15 AM IST
- Developers of Garena Free Fire Max have created a dedicated website where players can redeem the available codes.
Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.