Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 28, 2022: Win daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}