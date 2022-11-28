Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 28, 2022: Win daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 28, 2022: Win daily rewards1 min read . 10:15 AM IST
- Developers of Garena Free Fire Max have created a dedicated website where players can redeem the available codes.
Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.
There is a dedicated website where players can redeem the available codes. But do note that the daily reward codes are available for limited hours and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 28, 2022:
HSUDJDYENVDIM
SHUSHDYWFFW7
2Y6E7265R7ND72
SHDBBDUUW685G
BDUDIK2JJ2682976
NEHDIJ2NDY62881
NSJWJDNH26E889
NSJJSH26286E627
BSHWH628R662BD
BSHSH25E8UE62H8
BZHSJDH628D628
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
