Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.

There is a dedicated website where players can redeem the available codes. But do note that the daily reward codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Garena Free Fire Max players can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 29, 2022:

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6S

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.