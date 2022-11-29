Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 29, 2022: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 29, 2022: Claim free rewards1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max players can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the ban of the latter by the Indian government. The battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.
There is a dedicated website where players can redeem the available codes. But do note that the daily reward codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Garena Free Fire Max players can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 29, 2022:
FF11NJN5YS3E
MSJX8VM25B95
SARG886AV5GR
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
W4GPFVK2MR2C
MQJWNBVHYAQM
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
FF1164XNJZ2V
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF11WFNPP956
WCMERVCMUSZ9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF7MUY4ME6S
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
