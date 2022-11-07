Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 7, 2022: Unlock free weapons, skins

1 min read . 11:01 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max codes can be used to obtain daily rewards

  • Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former last year.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes allow users to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute for free. The alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits. They can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former last year. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes to avail free weapons, skins, and outfits. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 7, 2022:

1ZCYHNCVBLNFC

BHJSKOI87YT2F3

V4RB5NT6MYLHO

BVCUYAQRED12X

C34V5BTNYHKBIV

UHDGBER5T6NY

HBVICGDVER5BT

6NYHBVC09ISUYQ

ZQD2FTVGBHNWH

OU5BNTMKPUJ0SY

9T8GQ7R5E1D2C3

VB4N5TJMGKIVU8

7CYX6T5RAEQD1C

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

