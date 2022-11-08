Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 8, 2022: Unlock diamonds, weapons

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 8, 2022: Unlock diamonds, weapons

1 min read . 08:41 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12 characters

  • Garena Free Fire Max daily codes are alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily.

Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. The online game was launched in 2021 and has become popular among mobile gamers in the country. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the game has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

These alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Do note that the daily reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 8, 2022:

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

E2F86ZREMK49

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

