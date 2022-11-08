Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 8, 2022: Unlock diamonds, weapons

Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. The online game was launched in 2021 and has become popular among mobile gamers in the country. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the game has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of Garena Free Fire. The online game was launched in 2021 and has become popular among mobile gamers in the country. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the game has 50 players fighting in the battle royale mode. Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.
These alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
These alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and digits. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.
Do note that the daily reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Do note that the daily reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 8, 2022:
Here is the list of all the active codes for November 8, 2022: