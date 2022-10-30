Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes October 30, 2022: Get weapons, skin and more

1 min read . 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12 digits

  • Developed by 111 Dots Studio, Garena Free Fire Max online game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are now available. The redeem codes consist of 12 characters having capital letters and digits. These codes can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free. The multiplayer battle royale game became popular in the country after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian government.

Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the online game offers various in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets to the players. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for 12-18 hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 30, 2022:

NI8B 7UFG SAGQ

G1IK EO0P 988I

UHYD GDGD QV34

567I KKLO PLP8

76YT GFDQ 124D

5V67 HJIF IKRO

IKFH RADQ 25RR

345U T8GG 8IYU

0O8K 9LOP MJIH

GFY6 SRDQ D123

T4RG HT56 J7K8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

