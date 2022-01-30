Battle royale game Garena Free Fire , which became much popular after the Indian govt banned PUBG Mobile, releases a daily set of redeem codes that can be used on the company’s official website to get special skins for their weapons, as well as characters and other collectables.

The same for 30 January has been released.

In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.

Here’s the list of codes for today:

FT6YGBTGVSRW

FGHEU76TRFQB

N34MRTYOHNI8

UBJHGNT6M7KU

SVBNK58T7G65

X4SWFGRHG76T

6AQ2WS1XDFRT

Y374UYH5GB67

NJKI89UY7GTV

C3DSEBN4M56K

Y7ULO80U9J8H

7GF6D5TSREF3

4G56NYHKGFID

8S7W6FRFERFG

How to claim rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes

1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.

2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.

3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.

4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

In addition to this, the game has also informed that the Kungfu Tigers top-up is live and players can top-up diamonds to get exclusive merch for free.

“Survivors, the Kungfu Tigers Top-Up is here! Speaker with three sound waves Top up 100, 300 and 500 diamonds to get exclusive merch absolutely free! Wrapped present. Get the item before the top-up event ends on 2 February 2022 (sic)," said Free Fire India in a tweet.

Garena Free Fire in-game items can also be collected by paying real money. But in order to make the game more accessible, it released daily codes, organises events and provides offers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.