Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19, 2023: Get your Steel Fortress Bundle

Garena has recently unveiled a variety of events in the past weeks within Garena Free Fire, such as the Last Man Standing event, Frostfire Hyperbook, Helping Hands event, Booyah with Friends event, and the Moco Store. These in-game activities provide players with the chance to acquire fantastic items by either investing diamonds in spins or accomplishing particular missions in Garena Free Fire.

Although the majority of these items primarily offer cosmetic benefits, they can contribute to making your character distinct among the vast community of Garena Free Fire players worldwide. Presently, a new Luck Royale has been incorporated into the game. Learn more about the Moco Store in Garena Free Fire.

Everything on Moco Store Luck Royale Introducing the Moco Store as a fresh addition to the Luck Royale lineup in Garena Free Fire. To initiate, players are required to select both the Grand prize and the Bonus prize. Unlike other events, Luck Royale does not necessitate players to fulfill specific missions.

Instead, players need to use diamonds to initiate spins. It's important to note that not every spin guarantees the desired rewards. Having a higher quantity of diamonds allows for more spins, thereby enhancing the likelihood of obtaining the top reward. The initial spin is priced at 9 diamonds, followed by subsequent spins at 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively.

Within the Moco Store Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire, players have the opportunity to acquire numerous thrilling rewards. The Grand prize encompasses items such as the Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, FAMAS Warrior's Spirit skin, and additional enticing rewards. Simultaneously, the bonus prize features offerings like the FFCS The Apprentice Backpack, New Year Loot Box, FFWS 2021 Backpack, Grenade Haven Guardian skin, and other appealing items.

The official Instagram account of the game has declared the event with the message, "Savor the taste of triumph and mock your adversaries with the Stir-Fry emote! Discover this featured emote and other rewards in the most recent Moco Store! Begin your spins today!"

Feel free to participate in this event and experience it for yourself! Additionally, explore the Garena Free Fire redeem codes provided below if you prefer acquiring exciting in-game items without the need to purchase diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19 FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FFIC33NTEUKA

How to apply redeem codes

Step 1: To utilize the freebie codes, ensure you are logged into your Free Fire Account, not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Exercise caution and use only the official website for code redemption, avoiding malicious sites.

Step 3: Upon reaching the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and others.

Step 4: After logging in, proceed to the next page where you can input your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click 'OK,' and your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail within 24 hours. Stay tuned for additional redeem codes in the future.



