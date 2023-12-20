comScore
Business News/ Technology / News/  Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20, 2023: Get leaked Booyah Pass rewards and daily codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20, 2023: Get leaked Booyah Pass rewards and daily codes

 Livemint

The Free Fire Season 12 Booyah Pass rewards have been leaked, with players having the option to acquire exclusive rewards through the free pass or by purchasing the premium pass.

For representation purposes only (Garena Free Fire)Premium
For representation purposes only (Garena Free Fire)

Over the recent days, players of Garena Free Fire have been presented with exciting chances to acquire impressive in-game items like the Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, Agent Hop, Money Rain emote, and others. Now, a new batch of rewards is anticipated to become available shortly.

Garena Free Fire players are in for an exhilarating period with the recent leak of Free Fire Season 12 Booyah Pass rewards! The Booyah Pass, taking the place of the Elite pass, makes a monthly appearance, offering players the opportunity to acquire exclusive rewards. Players have the option to obtain these rewards for free through the free pass or can opt to purchase the premium pass, unlocking access to special rewards.

Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass for December: Details 

As per renowned data miners, the anticipated Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass S12 in December is poised to introduce items including the Electro Spark Bundle, Electro Storage Loot Box, Electro Whisper Bundle, Electric Spitter Loot Box, Electric Skyboard, M55 Electro Enforcer skin, Electro Owner backpack, and various other rewards.

It is important to highlight that only a few of these items are anticipated to be available for free, with the majority requiring the expenditure of diamonds. The Booyah Pass is expected to maintain its current price, with the Premium version likely priced at 499 diamonds and the Premium Plus version costing 999 diamonds.

In the traditional battle royale gameplay, players require character enhancements, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and more to extend their survival. Therefore, if you are a Garena Free Fire player, it is essential to promptly redeem these daily codes to secure a multitude of rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20 

FFICJGW9NKYT 

FFAC2YXE6RF2 

FF9MJ31CXKRG 

FFCO8BS5JW2D 

WEYVGQC3CT8Q 

GCNVA2PDRGRZ 

X99TK56XDJ4X 

B3G7A22TWDR7X 

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire codes

Step 1: Make sure you are logged into your Free Fire Account, avoiding the use of a Guest account, to redeem the freebie codes.

Step 2: Navigate to the official Free Fire Redemption website, ensuring to steer clear of malicious websites and exclusively utilize the official platform for code redemption.

Step 3: Upon reaching the homepage, log in using various options like Google, Facebook, VK, and others.

Step 4: After logging in, you will be directed to the next page where you can input your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click 'OK,' and your rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail within 24 hours. Stay tuned for future redeem codes.

 

 

 

Published: 20 Dec 2023, 10:46 AM IST
