Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20, 2023: Get leaked Booyah Pass rewards and daily codes
The Free Fire Season 12 Booyah Pass rewards have been leaked, with players having the option to acquire exclusive rewards through the free pass or by purchasing the premium pass.
Over the recent days, players of Garena Free Fire have been presented with exciting chances to acquire impressive in-game items like the Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, Agent Hop, Money Rain emote, and others. Now, a new batch of rewards is anticipated to become available shortly.