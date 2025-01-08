Garmin smartwatch users were left frustrated on Wednesday as the Garmin Connect online service faced a widespread outage, according to reports from Down Detector. The disruption, which began in the evening, affected various features essential for the smartwatch's functionality.

The outage reportedly peaked around 7:00 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. IST), leaving fitness enthusiasts struggling to plan their runs or track their progress digitally. Users were unable to access Garmin's array of online features, which include activity tracking and route planning.

By 9:30 a.m. ET (8:00 p.m. IST), however, the issue appeared to be resolved. Reports of problems on Down Detector had diminished significantly, and Garmin's official status page confirmed that all services were once again operational. During the downtime, The Independent noted that every service on the status page was marked as “offline.”

While the outage was short-lived, it caused noticeable inconvenience for users who rely on Garmin Connect to complement their fitness routines. Garmin has yet to provide a detailed explanation for the disruption.