Gartner revises global semiconductor revenue decline estimates from 2.5% to 3.6% for 2023

New Delhi: After posting double-digit revenue growth last year, the semiconductor industry is expected to see its revenue decline by 3.6% to $596 billion in 2023 due to the worsening economic situation and the resulting slump in demand for consumer electronics, according to Gartner’s latest report, released Monday. The revenue for the current year is expected to grow at a modest 4% to reach $618 billion.

