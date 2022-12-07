GCCs to ramp up India hiring1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 08:48 PM IST
According to a report by staffing firm NLB Services, GCCs will create around 364,000 new jobs over the next 12 months, a 38% rise from last year
NEW DELHI : Global Capability Centres (GCCs) will continue to hire in India, creating around 364,000 new jobs over the next 12 months, a 38% rise from last year, showed a report issued on Wednesday by staffing firm NLB Services.