Geekbench listing hints Poco F7 may be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC: What to expect

Poco’s next entry in its popular F-series, the Poco F7, has surfaced on Geekbench, offering a first glimpse into the hardware powering the upcoming smartphone. The listing, spotted under model number Xiaomi 25053PC47G and shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, hints that the device will likely feature Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Poco F7: What all to expect The benchmark scores reveal that the Poco F7 achieved 1,937 points in the single-core test and 6,021 points in the multi-core test, indicating solid performance credentials likely to appeal to power users and mobile gamers alike.

The Geekbench listing also outlines the processor’s architecture, highlighting an octa-core configuration comprising one prime core running at 3.21GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.01GHz, two at 2.8GHz, and two efficiency cores at 2.02GHz. This aligns with the specifications of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, a mid-premium chipset designed to offer flagship-level features at a more accessible price point.

Also Read | Poco F7 tipped to launch globally by end of May, Indian debut likely

Ahead of its official unveiling, Poco has also teased the smartphone’s imminent arrival on Flipkart through a dedicated microsite, fuelling anticipation within the tech community. While the company has yet to confirm official specifications, earlier leaks suggest the handset may sport a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP sensor, as well as an unusually large 7,550mAh battery—likely aimed at users seeking extended endurance.

Several media reports hint that the Poco F7 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which recently launched in China. If true, the Indian variant is expected to carry forward similar design and performance elements while possibly offering regional tweaks.