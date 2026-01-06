Gemini AI can now help runners plan marathon training and recovery: Here's how

Google has highlighted new fitness-focused use cases for its Gemini AI assistant, encouraging users to turn their 2026 health resolutions into structured, achievable plans with the help of AI.

In a post shared on Tuesday, the tech giant positioned Gemini as a practical tool for runners looking to train smarter and stay consistent throughout the year.

AI-powered training and recovery planning According to Google, Gemini can be prompted to create personalised running programmes, including long-term training schedules and recovery plans. These features are aimed at helping users build endurance gradually while reducing the risk of burnout or injury.

The company suggested that Gemini can adapt plans based on a user’s experience level, available training days and specific race goals, making it suitable for both casual runners and those preparing for major events.

Example prompt shared by Google To demonstrate how users can interact with Gemini, Google shared the following example prompt:

“Prompt: I want to run the New York City marathon in 6 months. I recently finished a half-marathon in 2 hours, and I can train 5 days a week. Create a monthly training plan that will help me continue to build my endurance.”

Last week, Google’s AI platform Gemini drew attention online after posting an imaginative prompt aimed at helping users picture their ambitions for 2026. Sharing the update on X, the official Gemini account encouraged people to “visualise your 2026 goals with the help of Nano Banana Pro”, inviting them to explore creative styles and post their results publicly.

The post centred on an immersive prompt that reframes goal-setting as a visual narrative rather than a simple checklist. Through this approach, Gemini urged users to transform their personal goals into expressive visuals using a carefully crafted prompt designed to spark creativity and self-reflection.

To recall, the original prompt given by Google read, “A detailed blue ballpoint pen sketch of a knolling for my 2026 vision board featuring the following items: [Add your items here]. The drawing uses cross-hatching for shading and has a realistic but hand-drawn doodle aesthetic. There is a bright yellow highlighter outline glowing around the subject. Surrounding the subject are playful handwritten text annotations with arrows pointing to specific details of the subject. The background is white paper with horizontal blue lines and a vertical red margin line, visible paper texture.”