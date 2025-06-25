Gemini AI could work with phone, WhatsApp and other Android apps: Report: What it means for users

Google's Gemini AI assistant could start interacting with apps automatically from July 7. An email allegedly suggests it may bypass user settings.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated25 Jun 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Google is facing scrutiny after an email reportedly sent to select Android users revealed that its Gemini AI assistant will soon begin interacting with various on-device apps by default, regardless of whether the feature has been enabled or not.
Google is facing scrutiny after an email reportedly sent to select Android users revealed that its Gemini AI assistant will soon begin interacting with various on-device apps by default, regardless of whether the feature has been enabled or not. (Google)

Google is facing scrutiny after an email reportedly sent to select Android users revealed that its Gemini AI assistant will soon begin interacting with various on-device apps by default, regardless of whether the feature has been enabled or not. The change is expected to roll out automatically from 7 July, sparking widespread confusion and privacy concerns among users.

According to screenshots shared on social media, including by well-known tipster CID on X, the email is titled,“We've made it easier for Gemini to interact with your device.” In it, Google allegedly outlines its plans to enhance the capabilities of Gemini by allowing it to connect with apps such as Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities.

You may be interested in

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.62 inches Display Size

₹98990

Check Details

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.73 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹109998

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹80999

Get This

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size

₹18999

Check Details

Oppo K13

Oppo K13

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size

₹17999

Check Details

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO A5 Pro

OPPO A5 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹17999

₹21999

Get This

Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite

  • CheckPrism Blue
  • Check4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage

₹9999

Check Details

Discount

17% OFF

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹24999

₹29999

Get This

Lava Strom Lite 5G

Lava Strom Lite 5G

  • CheckAstral Blue & Cosmic Titanium
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check64 GB Storage

₹7999

Check Details

Lava Storm Play

Lava Storm Play

  • CheckAstral Blue
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹9999

Check Details

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹54998

₹57999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

The noteworthy element lies in the wording, which, as per the screenshots, note that Gemini will be able to access and interact with these apps“whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off.” This phrasing has raised red flags among users and privacy advocates alike, as it appears to suggest that the assistant could bypass user preferences related to app access.

Notably, the term "Gemini Apps" refers to what was previously known as Gemini Extensions, tools that allow Google's AI to perform tasks across various apps. Until now, users could manually choose which apps Gemini could interact with through the app’s settings menu.

However, the new alleged update implies that this control might no longer be absolute. While the email screenshots later state that users can disable the features in the Apps settings page, Google does not provide specific instructions on how to do so. This contradiction has further fuelled confusion, as it seems to directly conflict with the earlier statement regarding unavoidable integration.

As of now, Google has not issued an official clarification on the matter. With the feature set to activate on 7 July, users are urging the company to provide more transparency, along with clearer and more accessible options to manage AI permissions.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGemini AI could work with phone, WhatsApp and other Android apps: Report: What it means for users
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.