Gemini AI could work with phone, WhatsApp and other Android apps: Report: What it means for users

Google is facing scrutiny after an email reportedly sent to select Android users revealed that its Gemini AI assistant will soon begin interacting with various on-device apps by default, regardless of whether the feature has been enabled or not. The change is expected to roll out automatically from 7 July, sparking widespread confusion and privacy concerns among users.

According to screenshots shared on social media, including by well-known tipster CID on X, the email is titled,“We've made it easier for Gemini to interact with your device.” In it, Google allegedly outlines its plans to enhance the capabilities of Gemini by allowing it to connect with apps such as Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities.

The noteworthy element lies in the wording, which, as per the screenshots, note that Gemini will be able to access and interact with these apps“whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off.” This phrasing has raised red flags among users and privacy advocates alike, as it appears to suggest that the assistant could bypass user preferences related to app access.

Notably, the term "Gemini Apps" refers to what was previously known as Gemini Extensions, tools that allow Google's AI to perform tasks across various apps. Until now, users could manually choose which apps Gemini could interact with through the app’s settings menu.

However, the new alleged update implies that this control might no longer be absolute. While the email screenshots later state that users can disable the features in the Apps settings page, Google does not provide specific instructions on how to do so. This contradiction has further fuelled confusion, as it seems to directly conflict with the earlier statement regarding unavoidable integration.