Google has begun the widespread rollout of its Gemini feature in Google Messages, following its announcement at I/O 2024, reported 9To5Google. Over the past few days, stable users have started receiving access to this innovative AI assistant, which is positioned as the first contact when starting a new chat.

After consenting to terms and conditions, users are introduced to a typical messaging interface, complete with emoji and gallery options. Although image uploads are supported, audio memos are not.

Reportedly, Gemini is designed to assist with drafting messages, brainstorming, event planning, or simply engaging in entertaining conversations. Its responses are optimized for brevity. Unlike Google Assistant in the now-defunct Google Allo, Gemini is strictly for one-on-one interactions and cannot be incorporated into group chats.

The feature supports Gemini Extensions such as Workspace (@Gmail, etc.), @YouTube, and @GoogleMaps, though the YouTube Music extension is notably absent. Users can provide feedback on responses by long-pressing to leave a thumbs up or down, and have options to star or forward messages. Conversations with Gemini occur over RCS, which needs to be enabled, but they are not end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, Gemini cannot be accessed via the web version of Google Messages or the Wear OS app.

This global rollout excludes the EEA, UK, Switzerland, and India, but includes support for English and French in Canada. Gemini has been available to beta users since March.

In separate news, Dixon Technologies has initiated trial production of Google's flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8, signalling a major shift in manufacturing to India. This strategic move underscores Google's increasing emphasis on local production for its high-end devices.

Originally slated for the second quarter of 2024, the local manufacturing schedule for the Pixel 8 series appears to be ahead of plan. Sources from the Economic Times report that the trial runs have begun, with the first Indian-assembled Pixel 8 units potentially hitting the market by September.

