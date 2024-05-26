Gemini AI feature in Google Messages expands with support for Workspace, YouTube, and Maps Extensions
Google has rolled out Gemini feature in Google Messages, offering an AI assistant for one-on-one interactions with optimized responses. Users can provide feedback and access Gemini Extensions, excluding EEA, UK, Switzerland, and India but supporting English and French in Canada.
Google has begun the widespread rollout of its Gemini feature in Google Messages, following its announcement at I/O 2024, reported 9To5Google. Over the past few days, stable users have started receiving access to this innovative AI assistant, which is positioned as the first contact when starting a new chat.