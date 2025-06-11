Gemini AI now available in Google Docs on Android devices: How users can benefit

Google has announced the rollout of its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to the Android version of Google Docs. Previously limited to the desktop interface for paid Workspace users, Gemini will now be accessible via Android devices for select users, bringing several AI-powered functionalities to mobile.

In an official blog post, the company confirmed that Gemini will be integrated into the Google Docs app through a new side panel interface. To access the feature, users must be on one of the eligible paid plans — including Google Workspace Business and Enterprise tiers, or have Gemini Education or Education Premium add-ons.

Once available, users can locate the Gemini icon (a sparkle symbol) at the top of the Docs interface. Tapping it opens a bottom sheet where users can interact with the chatbot. On Android, Gemini can provide document summaries, highlight key points, suggest content enhancements, and respond to questions based on the document’s content.

The assistant supports over 20 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese, allowing for broader usage among international Workspace users.

Gemini’s practical use cases outlined by Google include summarising lengthy reports, answering detailed questions from budget files or policy documents, and generating a draft report from a simple prompt. However, the Android version remains limited compared to its desktop counterpart. Key tools such as "Help me write," "Help me create," and image generation are not currently supported in the mobile app.

The update marks a gradual extension of Google’s AI tools across platforms, though the full suite of features is still restricted to desktop users.