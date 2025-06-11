Gemini AI now available in Google Docs on Android devices: How users can benefit

Gemini AI assistant is now available on Android for Google Docs, allowing select paid users to access features like document summaries and content suggestions. However, certain tools from the desktop version are still not supported on mobile.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated11 Jun 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Google has announced the rollout of its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to the Android version of Google Docs.
Google has announced the rollout of its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to the Android version of Google Docs. (Google)

Google has announced the rollout of its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to the Android version of Google Docs. Previously limited to the desktop interface for paid Workspace users, Gemini will now be accessible via Android devices for select users, bringing several AI-powered functionalities to mobile.

In an official blog post, the company confirmed that Gemini will be integrated into the Google Docs app through a new side panel interface. To access the feature, users must be on one of the eligible paid plans — including Google Workspace Business and Enterprise tiers, or have Gemini Education or Education Premium add-ons.

You may be interested in

Apple IPad Mini 2024 WiFi 256GB

Apple IPad Mini 2024 WiFi 256GB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹59899

Get This

Apple IPad Mini 2024

Apple IPad Mini 2024

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49900

Get This

Discount

16% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 5G

  • CheckMoonstone Gray
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹98725

₹117599

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

  • CheckMoonstone Gray
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹108999

₹121999

Get This

Discount

41% OFF

Realme Pad 2 Lite

Realme Pad 2 Lite

  • CheckSpace Grey
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹16999

₹28999

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹54999

₹57999

Get This

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

  • CheckGeek Black
  • Check6GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹15999

Check Details

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.9 inches Display Size

₹49990

Check Details

Discount

13% OFF

Realme GT7

Realme GT7

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB /512 GB Storage
  • Check6.78 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹39998

₹45999

Get This

Alcatel V3 Ultra

Alcatel V3 Ultra

  • CheckHyper Blue
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • CheckNXTPAPER Superior

₹19999

Check Details

Once available, users can locate the Gemini icon (a sparkle symbol) at the top of the Docs interface. Tapping it opens a bottom sheet where users can interact with the chatbot. On Android, Gemini can provide document summaries, highlight key points, suggest content enhancements, and respond to questions based on the document’s content.

Also Read | Gemini can now schedule tasks, send reminders and keep you on track: Here's how

The assistant supports over 20 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese, allowing for broader usage among international Workspace users.

Gemini’s practical use cases outlined by Google include summarising lengthy reports, answering detailed questions from budget files or policy documents, and generating a draft report from a simple prompt. However, the Android version remains limited compared to its desktop counterpart. Key tools such as "Help me write," "Help me create," and image generation are not currently supported in the mobile app.

The update marks a gradual extension of Google’s AI tools across platforms, though the full suite of features is still restricted to desktop users.

In other news, the tech company has begun rolling out a significant new feature to its Gemini app on Tuesday, enhancing its functionality with the introduction of scheduled actions. The update, revealed during the company’s I/O developer conference, is now available to users subscribed to Google AI Pro or Ultra plans, as well as select Google Workspace business and education accounts.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGemini AI now available in Google Docs on Android devices: How users can benefit
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.