Gemini AI's controversial stance on Elon Musk and Hitler comparison leaves netizens furious: Know what it said..
Google's Gemini AI chatbot sparks controversy by refusing to compare negative impacts of Elon Musk's tweets and Adolf Hitler's actions. Nate Silver criticizes Gemini's response, urging for its shutdown.
In a surprising turn of events, Google's Gemini AI chatbot has sparked controversy by refusing to answer a seemingly straightforward question: who negatively impacted society more, Elon Musk tweeting memes or Adolf Hitler ordering the deaths of millions of people?
