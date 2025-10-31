Gemini can now create full Google Slides presentations from a simple prompt: Here's how| Explained

Google has begun rolling out a new Gemini feature that can automatically generate entire Google Slides presentations from a short text prompt or an uploaded file. The update, first reported by Chrome Unboxed on Thursday, has been described as one of Gemini’s most practical and powerful tools yet.

The feature builds upon Gemini’s existing “Canvas” function, enabling users to transform simple ideas or lengthy documents into complete, themed slide decks. Each presentation includes structured content, headings, and relevant images, turning Gemini from a research assistant into a genuine content creation partner.

How to create Google Slides presentations using Gemini Within the Gemini app (currently available on the web), users can select “Canvas” from the toolbar and simply ask Gemini to “create a presentation.”

Users can provide a topic, such as “a lesson on the Roman Republic,” or upload supporting material like a research report, class notes, or a sales brief. The AI will then generate a fully formed multi-slide presentation based on the provided input. Once the draft is complete, users can export it directly to Google Slides for further editing, personalisation, or collaboration with colleagues.

Also Read | 7 Viral prompts to turn your selfies into spookiest AI portraits this Halloween

Who all can create Gemini to create Slides presentations Google highlights that the tool caters to a wide variety of users.

Professionals can transform complex business documents or sales briefs into polished pitch decks or summary presentations for meetings.

Educators can instantly prepare engaging lessons with visuals and structured explanations.

AI-generated graphic of Gemini

Students can easily convert essays or lecture notes into clear, well-organised slides for projects or class discussions. When is the new feature coming out for all? The new presentation-generation feature is currently being rolled out and is expected to reach all eligible users by 12 November 2025. It is available on Gemini web (gemini.google.com) and mobile web, with Android and iOS integration coming soon.

Also Read | From studio smoke to golden hour: 16 Viral prompts to create viral AI portraits

The rollout covers nearly all Google Workspace customers, including Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofits, along with subscribers to Google AI Pro and Gemini Ultra.