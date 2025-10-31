Gemini can now create full Google Slides presentations from a simple prompt: Here's how| Explained

Google is rolling out a new Gemini feature that can automatically create full Google Slides presentations from a text prompt or uploaded file. Using the “Canvas” tool, here is how users can turn ideas or documents into themed slide decks with images and export them directly to Slides.

Google has begun rolling out a new Gemini feature that can automatically generate entire Google Slides presentations from a short text prompt or an uploaded file.
Google has begun rolling out a new Gemini feature that can automatically generate entire Google Slides presentations from a short text prompt or an uploaded file. The update, first reported by Chrome Unboxed on Thursday, has been described as one of Gemini’s most practical and powerful tools yet.

The feature builds upon Gemini’s existing “Canvas” function, enabling users to transform simple ideas or lengthy documents into complete, themed slide decks. Each presentation includes structured content, headings, and relevant images, turning Gemini from a research assistant into a genuine content creation partner.

How to create Google Slides presentations using Gemini

Within the Gemini app (currently available on the web), users can select “Canvas” from the toolbar and simply ask Gemini to “create a presentation.”

Users can provide a topic, such as “a lesson on the Roman Republic,” or upload supporting material like a research report, class notes, or a sales brief. The AI will then generate a fully formed multi-slide presentation based on the provided input. Once the draft is complete, users can export it directly to Google Slides for further editing, personalisation, or collaboration with colleagues.

Who all can create Gemini to create Slides presentations

Google highlights that the tool caters to a wide variety of users.

  • Professionals can transform complex business documents or sales briefs into polished pitch decks or summary presentations for meetings.
  • Educators can instantly prepare engaging lessons with visuals and structured explanations.

  • Students can easily convert essays or lecture notes into clear, well-organised slides for projects or class discussions.

When is the new feature coming out for all?

The new presentation-generation feature is currently being rolled out and is expected to reach all eligible users by 12 November 2025. It is available on Gemini web (gemini.google.com) and mobile web, with Android and iOS integration coming soon.

The rollout covers nearly all Google Workspace customers, including Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofits, along with subscribers to Google AI Pro and Gemini Ultra.

Key Takeaways
  • Gemini's new feature allows for automated creation of Google Slides presentations from text prompts or uploaded files.
  • The tool enhances productivity for businesses, educators, and other users by streamlining the content creation process.
  • Available on both web and mobile platforms, with full rollout expected by November 2025.
