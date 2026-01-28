Gemini can now fix your pictures in Google Photos with a single prompt: here's how it works

Google is finally rolling out its AI powered editing feature in Google Photos to users in India. The prompt based editing feature was first introduced by the Mountain View, California based company in the US with the Pixel 10 launch in August last year. However, Google has now announced that the feature will now be available to Google Photos users in Australia, India, and Japan, among other countries.

What is Google's new AI feature in Google Photos? Google says that with its new feature, users won't need to make tedious edits to their images manually. Instead, they can use its AI to describe the edit they want in natural language using voice or text and Gemini will make those edits come to life.

Indian users should now see a “Help me edit” option when they go to edit a new photo in Google Photos. Tapping on the option will give them the chance to make changes like removing a friend's glasses, opening their eyes, making them smile and other similar changes.

Google says its new feature uses images from the user's private face groups to generate accurate, personalized edits of them.

The tech giant says it is adding support for C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos that attaches a permanent digital label showing a modified image’s origin and edit history in order to ensure that transparency around AI generated content is maintained.

Google also notes that users can request edits in multiple Indian languages including: English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali and Gujarati.

The new feature by Google comes just days after the company rolled out a new “Meme me” feature in Google Photos which uses AI to create viral meme templates using reference images of the user. The company had also recently rolled out AI templates in Google Photos which use the power of Nano Banana to give users the choice to turn their pictures into different preset styles.