Gemini can now schedule tasks, send reminders and keep you on track: Here's how it works

Google's Gemini now allows users to schedule tasks, streamlining routine actions and providing personalized updates. This feature, available to paying members, enables scheduling of up to 10 tasks, including daily summaries and weekly news updates, amidst growing competition in the AI market.

Aman Gupta
Published7 Jun 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Gemini now comes with the ability to schedule tasks for users
Gemini now comes with the ability to schedule tasks for users

Google is adding yet another new functionality to Gemini that will allow the chatbot to schedule actions to allow users to proactively handle their tasks. The feature was first announced at Google's I/O conference last month and is now being rolled out to the company's paying members like AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers along with qualifying Google Workspace business and educatons plans. 

What is scheduled tasks? Why does it matter? 

Gemini now possesses the ability to schedule tasks for users that will completed at a time of their choosing. Meanwhile, users can also set recurring tasks or one off tasks depending on their requirements.

You may be interested in

Discount

49% OFF

Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor with 13 Accessories(Premium SS Finish), Black and Steel

Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor with 13 Accessories(Premium SS Finish), Black and Steel

    Amazon

    ₹11011

    ₹21790

    Get This

    Discount

    40% OFF

    Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

    Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

      Amazon

      ₹9499

      ₹15900

      Get This

      Discount

      79% OFF

      Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

        Amazon

        ₹3699

        ₹17800

        Get This

        Discount

        74% OFF

        Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

        Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

          Amazon

          ₹2833

          ₹11000

          Get This

          Discount

          55% OFF

          Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

          Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

            Amazon

            ₹44990

            ₹99999

            Get This

            Discount

            49% OFF

            Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

            Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

              Amazon

              ₹23999

              ₹84653.98

              Get This

              Discount

              40% OFF

              Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

              Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

                Amazon

                ₹39990

                ₹19995

                Get This

                Discount

                46% OFF

                Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

                Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

                  Amazon

                  ₹5104

                  ₹9499

                  Get This

                  Discount

                  47% OFF

                  TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

                  TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

                    Amazon

                    ₹18990

                    ₹35990

                    Get This

                    Discount

                    70% OFF

                    KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

                    KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

                      Amazon

                      ₹4299

                      ₹14500

                      Get This

                      “With scheduled actions, you can streamline routine tasks or receive personalized updates directly from Gemini. In your conversation, simply ask Gemini to perform a task at a specific time, or transform a prompt you're already using into a recurring action.” Google explains in its blogpost.

                      Users will have the ability to schedule up to 10 tasks at a time and these can also be viewed and edited/paused/resumed by navigating to the ‘Scheduled Actions’ page inside the settings

                      A few examles of tasks that could be scheduled using the Gemini app include: 

                      - Daily summaries of your calendar, to-do list, and unread emails for the day ahead.

                      - Daily updates on the weather and outfit ideas based on a list of wardrobe items that you give Gemini.

                      - Weekly news updates or details about upcoming events for your favorite artist.

                      - Weekly rollups of new local cafes and restaurants to check out during the weekend.

                      Google's scheduled tasks update for Gemini comes at a time when the company has been pushing out new AI features one after the other in an attempt to take control of the AI market as comeptition with OpenAI's ChatGPT, China's DeepSeek and others continues to rise. 

                      Notably, ChatGPT already had a similar feature which allows its paid users to schedule reminders or perform recurring actions with the chatbot. 

                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsGemini can now schedule tasks, send reminders and keep you on track: Here's how it works
                      MoreLess

                      Wait for it…

                      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.