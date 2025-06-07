Gemini can now schedule tasks, send reminders and keep you on track: Here's how it works

Google is adding yet another new functionality to Gemini that will allow the chatbot to schedule actions to allow users to proactively handle their tasks. The feature was first announced at Google's I/O conference last month and is now being rolled out to the company's paying members like AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers along with qualifying Google Workspace business and educatons plans.

What is scheduled tasks? Why does it matter? Gemini now possesses the ability to schedule tasks for users that will completed at a time of their choosing. Meanwhile, users can also set recurring tasks or one off tasks depending on their requirements.

“With scheduled actions, you can streamline routine tasks or receive personalized updates directly from Gemini. In your conversation, simply ask Gemini to perform a task at a specific time, or transform a prompt you're already using into a recurring action.” Google explains in its blogpost.

Users will have the ability to schedule up to 10 tasks at a time and these can also be viewed and edited/paused/resumed by navigating to the ‘Scheduled Actions’ page inside the settings

A few examles of tasks that could be scheduled using the Gemini app include:

- Daily summaries of your calendar, to-do list, and unread emails for the day ahead.

- Daily updates on the weather and outfit ideas based on a list of wardrobe items that you give Gemini.

- Weekly news updates or details about upcoming events for your favorite artist.

- Weekly rollups of new local cafes and restaurants to check out during the weekend.

Google's scheduled tasks update for Gemini comes at a time when the company has been pushing out new AI features one after the other in an attempt to take control of the AI market as comeptition with OpenAI's ChatGPT, China's DeepSeek and others continues to rise.

