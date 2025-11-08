Google Gemini can turn text prompts into 8-second videos with sound and dialogue — here’s how

Google has given users another glimpse into the creative possibilities of its Gemini app. On Saturday, the official Made by Google X account shared a short video demonstrating how Gemini’s video generation feature can transform simple text prompts into engaging, animated clips — complete with sound effects and dialogue.

The post read, “Create an invitation right from your imagination. 🪄 With video generation in the @GeminiApp you can turn simple descriptions into high-quality, 8-second videos with sound effects and dialogue. You can even work off your own images. 🙌”

How to create a video clip with sound from an image using a simple prompt in Gemini app In the accompanying video, an image of two houseplants was given to Gemini, along with the prompt, “Two animated house plants inside this home invite us to a housewarming party at Emily’s this Sunday at noon.”

Gemini then generated an 8-second video where the plants appeared to talk and move naturally, set to background music and ambient sound. The clip ended with the message, “Create one-of-a-kind invitations with video generation in Gemini.”

The demonstration highlights how Google wants to make generative AI tools more accessible and practical for everyday users. The new capability could allow anyone — without video editing skills — to design personalised digital invitations, short clips, and creative messages from just a few words or images.

Who all can create videos in Gemini? Currently, Gemini’s video-generation feature is limited to paid subscribers under the Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra plans. Free users do not have full access to create videos, though Google has occasionally offered limited-time promotions allowing a few complimentary generations.

According to Google’s support documentation, users with personal accounts must have a Pro or Ultra subscription to use the feature. Some regions briefly offered free trials, but there is no ongoing free access at this time.

​How to avail a Google AI Pro subscription for free? Reliance Jio has unveiled a new offer that bundles an 18-month Google AI Pro subscription, valued at over ₹3,500, with its eligible 5G plans. The promotion is currently available to customers on Jio’s 5G Unlimited plans priced at ₹349 or above, covering both prepaid and postpaid users.

To retain access to the complimentary Google AI Pro service, subscribers must remain on an eligible 5G Unlimited plan for the entire 18-month duration.