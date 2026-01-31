Gemini comes to Google Maps, brings voice-powered help for walkers and cyclists: How it works

Google has expanded its Gemini artificial intelligence assistant within Google Maps, introducing hands-free support for people walking and cycling. The update is rolling out globally on both Android and iOS devices wherever Gemini is available.

The company says the move is designed to make navigation safer and more interactive, allowing users to ask questions, send messages and get directions without needing to touch their phones.

How Gemini becomes a personal tour guide With the new feature, Gemini can act like a virtual local guide while users explore on foot. People can ask questions about their surroundings, such as which neighbourhood they are in or what notable places are nearby.

According to Google, users can also request recommendations for restaurants, cafés or other points of interest along their route. The suggestions are powered by the company’s up-to-date Maps data, which draws on real-world information and reviews.

This aims to make casual walks or city exploration more informative and spontaneous, without the need to manually search within the app.

Hands-free help for cyclists For cyclists, the focus is on convenience and safety. Gemini allows riders to keep their hands on the handlebars while still accessing key information.

Users can ask for their estimated time of arrival, check upcoming meetings or send quick messages by voice. For instance, someone running late can dictate a message to a contact, and Gemini will send it without requiring screen interaction.

Google says this reduces distractions and helps riders stay focused on the road.

Inspired by in-car assistance Gemini in navigation first launched for drivers, where it functions similarly to a voice-enabled companion, handling requests and providing contextual help during journeys. The walking and cycling support builds on that concept, extending the same conversational experience beyond cars.

Global rollout underway Nick Fox, Senior Vice President of Knowledge and Information at Google, confirmed the expansion in a post on social media, describing Gemini as a “neighbourhood tour guide” that can also handle tasks such as sharing arrival times while on the move.