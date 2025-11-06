Gemini in navigation to proactive traffic alerts: Google Maps brings 10 new powerful features to India

Google Maps is bringing 10 new features to users in India with the aim of making the navigating service a “truly conversational AI-powered Map.” The company had announced many of these features on Wednesday and confirmed their rollout in India today, while others are specific to India.

​“We are bringing Gemini into navigation itself, enabling enhanced intelligent, hands-free conversational driving experience right in Google Maps,” said Lalitha Ramani, General Manager for Google Maps India, in a briefing attended by Mint.

​Top New Features Coming to India: ​1) Google Maps gets Gemini support in navigation: ​Google Maps is getting support for Gemini to have a conversational experience with the AI assistant while navigating to the location. Users can ask questions to Gemini like ‘the nearest petrol pump’ or the ‘nearest restaurant’ and then reply in a conversational tone about adding that location to the route.

​“It isn't just search. This is Gemini reasoning through a multi-step problem here,” Ramani explained in the briefing.

​“It's connecting the dots between trusted information from the web, from reviews, from the Maps community, and the rich geospatial data that knows everything you could want to know about a place, like what its opening hours are, if it has outdoor seating, is there parking nearby, what is the price range, and more things,” she added.

​The feature will start rolling out to users in India in the coming weeks.

​2) Proactive local tips for users: ​Gemini on Google Maps will now also change how users explore and plan before going to their favourite restaurant or a tourist attraction. The AI assistant will now analyze user reviews and web content to provide proactive and practical tips for the place they are checking out on the Map.

​Gemini can suggest the ‘best month to visit’ a place or check out the menu of a restaurant before going there, or even insider tips like “It's okay to bargain for prices” or “don't miss a particular spot.”

​3) Ask ultra-specific questions about a location: ​Users can now ask Gemini in Google Maps specific questions, such as if a place has parking or about the must-visit stall in that location.

​“On Maps, this information might be buried deep in reviews, maybe in a photo caption, or maybe even hidden in a menu. With our new feature, you can just ask,” Ramani said.

​While explaining how the feature works, she said, “Gemini sifts through all the rich information—reviews, user-submitted photos, details—along with the trusted information on the web to find the specific relevant answers for you.”

​4) Proactive Traffic Alerts: ​Google Maps will now automatically alert users about major disruptions or delays on their route even when they are not actively navigating.

​Anal Ghosh, Senior Programme Manager, Google, while explaining the feature, said, “Google Maps acts as your smart lookout, even when you're not actively navigating with the app. If you're driving without navigating, Maps will automatically alert you when there is a major disruption or delay on your route.”

​The feature is being rolled out to users in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru for major roads and highways.

​5) Alerts for accident-prone areas: ​Google Maps will now alert users visually and through voice as they approach accident-prone areas. Google says the feature has been designed specifically for India and in partnership with government authorities.

​It is being rolled out to Android users in Gurugram, Cyberabad, Chandigarh, and Faridabad.

​6) See official speed limits: ​Google has partnered with local traffic authorities to provide authoritative speed limits for relevant roads next to the speedometer during navigation. The feature is being rolled out to users on Android and iOS in nine Indian cities: Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad (including Cyberabad), Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida.

​7) Real-time data on road closures: ​Google has partnered with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to share real-time, authoritative data on road closures and repairs. Google will also show information about wayside amenities like public restrooms, eateries, and petrol stations.

​8) Customizable two-wheeler navatars: ​Google Maps will allow users to customize the navigation icon of their two-wheeler with eight different two-wheeler types and eight vibrant colors. The feature will be rolling out to users on Android and iOS over the coming weeks in India.

​9) Voice guidance for flyovers: ​Google Maps is adding voice support for flyovers by providing clearer, hands-free audio commands in nine Indian languages to provide navigation for upcoming flyovers. The feature is aimed mainly at two-wheeler drivers who will hear the flyover instruction without having to look at their phone. It is being rolled out to Android and iOS users in India in the coming weeks.

​10) Save tickets on Google Wallet: ​Users can now save their booked tickets to Google Wallet with one click and then access them directly via Google Maps when they need them. The feature is now arriving for Android users in Delhi, Bangalore, Kochi, and Chennai, and support for Mumbai will arrive soon.